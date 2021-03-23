While the COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted many in-person engagement opportunities, individuals continue to serve through reimagined outreach efforts.
The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine demonstrated its ability to pivot and provide during National Children’s Dental Health Month in February.
Throughout the month, 38 third- and fourth-year SDM students engaged with more than 600 children, teachers and parents through virtual presentations at seven area schools. Oral health topics included proper dental hygiene, tooth decay prevention, healthy diet and nutrition, oral-systemic connections, and more.
“We are grateful for the teachers who made it a priority for their students to experience oral health education during National Children’s Dental Health Month,” Director of Community Dentistry Katie Kosten said. “Amid the pandemic, we know the adjustments that teachers have had to make have not been easy. We have a huge appreciation for their efforts and for the SIU SDM’s community partners. One of the most important relationships we have is with our area teachers.”
In years past, children have traveled to the school’s Alton campus to enjoy educational activities and receive a dental screening. While the screenings were not able to be performed given COVID-19 safety restrictions, SDM students leveraged technology to significantly increase the number of students they were able to reach.
“We know that oral health education is important, and in order to get the message out, we have to adapt and meet people where they are,” Kosten said. “We choose to look at these challenging times as opportunities to learn, grow and make our programs even better, so that we can continue to be of service to our community. We look forward to continued relationships with schools, community groups, and community stakeholders in order to make a positive impact on oral and overall health.”