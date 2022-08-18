Illinois Democrats pushed for their agenda while downplaying any idea of possible strife within the party at events surrounding Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair.
A brunch was held Wednesday at the Bank of Springfield Center as part of this year's events.
Many Democratic party leaders spoke, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who talked about things he sees as accomplishments while taking shots at the Republican party.
"They are attempting to divide America with hateful words and a radical agenda," Pritzker said. "Meanwhile, which party balanced the state budget for the last four years? Democrats. Which party eliminated the bill backlog and got six credit upgrades? Democrats."
Pritzker spoke about a unified party but was asked about possible strife inside the party due to Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, D-Cicero, being named the new chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, replacing U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson.
Pritzker said if anyone had any problems, they could come to see him.
"I do not think there is strife. I think we are all working pretty well together," Pritzker told media at an event on the fairgrounds. "If people feel that way, they should stand up and come see any of us if they want to talk."
Hernandez has been a state representative since January 2007 and served in House leadership under former Speaker Michael Madigan. She does not see infighting as an issue for the party.
"There is just an intent to try to get the Democrats th
rough November, and I do not see a problem," Hernandez said.
Pritzker also spoke about the November elections.
"We are turning what once was a Republican stronghold blue, thanks to the relentless work of all the people in this room," Pritzker said.
Illinois Republicans will have their day at the state fair on Thursday.