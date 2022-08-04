On Saturday, state Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez, D-Cicero, was named the new chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, replacing U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson.
Kelly held the position for 16 months after being selected in 2021, replacing former longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, who held the position since 1998. As a federal officer, some within the Democratic party were concerned Kelly could not legally raise money for a state party.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker backed Hernandez for the position and said his goal was to "free up the party."
"Our purpose was to free up the party and be able to raise and spend dollars appropriately in this new era for the Democratic party of Illinois," Pritzker said.
The governor was asked Friday about potential "dark money" entering the party now that they have new avenues to raise funds.
"That just is not a thing," Pritzker said. "No, the Democratic Party of Illinois is not raising any dark money. You have seen that. Robin Kelly took over, and that was not something anyone was looking to do. That is not something the party is looking to do. That is a Republican talking point."
Kelly was the first African American woman to hold the position in Illinois.
Pritzker said his support for Hernandez was to diversify the party further.
"What we are looking to accomplish is to make sure that we have representation from all of the diverse constituencies and making sure that we have leadership that the party is doing what it needs to do," Pritzker said.
Hernandez was elected into the party leadership position on Saturday. She has been a state representative since January 2007 and served in House leadership under Madigan. She is now the assistant majority leader under House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, D-Hillside.
According to IllinoisSunshine.org, the Democratic Party of Illinois has $2.8 million on hand. The Illinois Republican Party has $426,000 in hand.