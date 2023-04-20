The debate of whether Illinois is growing or shrinking continues.
Last week at Harvard University, Gov. J.B. Pritzker denied continued reports that Illinois’ population is shrinking, pointing to a post enumeration survey that the state was undercounted by nearly 2 percent.
“We did a Census in 2020. Turns out, all the American Community Survey, wrong,” Pritzker said. “We gained population in the state of Illinois.”
The Census has Illinois’ population at 12.6 million, down from 12.8 million 10 years earlier.
After the latest report on county population trends showed 92 of 102 Illinois counties lost population, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, sent a letter to the U.S. Census late last month with “ongoing concerns surrounding the repeated undercounting” of Illinois’ population.
“This latest release’s claim that Illinois’ Cook County lost 68,000 people last year appears to echo past PEP and Census data that drove misleading narratives and rhetoric surrounding purported population losses in Illinois which were subsequently revealed to be unfounded by the PES,” Krishnamoorthi said.
Krishnamoorthi noted he had sent the Census multiple letters asking about the PES showing the state was undercounted “by hundreds of thousands.”
“As I previously noted, those PES findings not only helped to dispel years of false narratives about Illinois’ purported decline driven by Census Bureau products but also raised serious questions for Illinois officials as to the reliability of the Census Bureau’s results more broadly,” he said.
The letter also asks for when “potential adjustments” would be made to the state’s count.
State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said there’s not much dispute that Illinois is not growing.
“What part of the bottom we’re at is going to always be debated, but it isn’t like we’re in a state that has seen robust growth, so if we lost some population, gained a little population, I know we lost a congressional district, so I don’t think there’s much dispute that Illinois is losing something,” Chesney said. “To the extent of that loss, I guess the Democrats can debate that, but that’s largely just for political popularity. That has nothing to do with the state of Illinois and the dire need we are for small businesses to want to come and stay here and for our youth to want to stay here as well.”