The Democratic Party of Illinois is spending $300,000 on mailers and online campaigns for local school and library board races early next month.
Democrats said in a news release they’ve identified dozens of candidates they recommend and oppose while launching a website DefendOurSchoolsIL.com.
Last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker explained why his attention is on local school board races.
“There are lots of candidates who are running, Republicans or Democrats, they’re not listed on the ballots as such. What we’re trying to do is to raise awareness about the extremists that are running,” Pritzker said at an unrelated event last week.
He said billionaire Dick Uihiline is spending to put candidates in that are racist and anti-LGBTQ.
“And they want to take over school boards so that they can put their agenda forward at our local schools and they shouldn’t be elected and when people go to vote they should know who these extremists are,” Pritzker said.
Awake Illinois founder Shannon Adcock has been organizing with various candidates across the state. She said Pritzker isn't telling the truth.
“And I think he’s very worried that everyday people with common sense and integrity are going to get elected to school boards. So when it comes to these smears and these falsehoods about billionaires funding candidates, the only billionaire that’s funding a candidate that I’ve seen is Governor Pritzker.”
Pritzker, who is worth more than $3 billion, has given $14.8 million to the Democratic Party of Illinois.
Adcock said the grassroots candidates have had enough and are looking to get elected to address overspending and poor outcomes.
“We have to right this ship and it will take Illinois voting for candidates with integrity who are focused on academics,” Adcock said.
Local elections are April 4.