There will be a contested race for state representative this November in the 111th District. Republican Amy Elik of Fosterburg is running for election to a second term. On Tuesday, former East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood announced his candidacy for the Democrat Party’s nomination.
Silkwood said the knowledge and experience he gained while serving the people of East Alton will pay off, as he fights for the local region in Springfield.
Silkwood said having a Democrat back in the House seat would be good thing for the region, as the legislature and governor’s office have Democrats in power.
But, he said he’s not afraid to go against whatever Chicago wants, if it’s not in the best interest of the local region.
Illinois' primary election day is June 28. The general election will be held November 8.
Here is the full speech given by Joe Silkwood on February 2, 2022.