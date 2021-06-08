The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on eastbound I-270 on the bridge over the Mississippi River. Work will be done from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, June 10, weather permitting. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.
These restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck repairs at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 8 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict8 on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map.