The Illinois Department of Transportation announces a right lane closure on I-270 westbound on the bridge over the Mississippi River.
Work will be done between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20, weather permitting. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.
These restrictions are needed to perform critical bridge deck repairs. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Follow IDOT District 8's Twitter page to find details on other construction projects. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.