Illinois hunters bagged a total of 76,854 deer during the 7-day firearm season. That beats last year’s total by more than 6,000 deer. Hunters harvested about 3,000 more deer in the second segment of the firearm season than last year.
Overall, the seven-day firearm season seemed to be successful says State Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer (wee-fer).
The top three counties for deer totals include Randolph, Jackson, and Adams counties. Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15.