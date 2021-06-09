It may soon be impossible to tell what is real and what is fake. To help provide insight into an alarming trend, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business is the academic host for the International Telecommunications Society webinar Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse with Nina Schick at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 29.
Recent advances in artificial intelligence mean by scanning images of a person, a powerful learning system can create new video images, and place them in scenarios and situations that never happened. When combined with powerful voice AI, the results are utterly convincing. So-called “deep fakes” take the manipulation of people to new levels. This crisis of misinformation has been dubbed the “Infocalypse.”
In this presentation, Nina Schick will reveal shocking examples of deep fakery and explain the dangerous political consequences, both in terms of national security and what it means for public trust in politics. She will also examine what it means for individuals, and what we need to do to prepare and protect ourselves.
Schick is an author, adviser and speaker, specializing in how technology is transforming geopolitics and society. She helps organizations and businesses understand and navigate the exponential technological changes of our age.
Schick is an expert in synthetic media, cybersecurity and the geopolitics of technology. She has advised global leaders, private companies, government agencies and NGOs. She has been published in the MIT Tech Review, The Times, UnHerd and TIME.
Registration is required at eventbrite.ca/e/deepfakes-the-coming-infocalypse-with-nina-schick-registration-155837898349. The event is free to SIUE faculty and staff.
SIUE co-sponsors with corporate host TELUS Communications.