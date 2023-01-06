It was a mixed bag of weather to kick off winter in Illinois last month. For the first time in several months, precipitation was higher than normal, with southern Illinois receiving the most. The statewide average temperature was around 29 degrees as December started off warm and then really got hit with arctic air.
Temps were as low as minus 10 to minus 15 degrees in some areas, says State Climatologist Trent Ford.
The climate prediction center is forecasting a late blooming La Nina event, which means a warmer and wetter start to the new year.