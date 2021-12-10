(updated with release from Edwardsville Police at 3:52 am)
On December 10, 2021 at approximately 8:33 pm, a severe weather event occurred on the west end of Edwardsville resulting in catastrophic damage to significant portion of the Amazon warehouse located at 3077 Gateway Commerce Center Drive South, Edwardsville, Illinois. There are confirmed fatalities at the site. Efforts are being made to notify next of kin at this time. There will be a press conference at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 South Main Street at 5:45 am. Search and rescue operations are continuing at this time. The following agencies are on scene and assisting: St. Clair County, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Madison County Emergency Management, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Pontoon Beach Police Department, Mitchell Fire Department, Alton Fire Department, Hamel Fire Department, Madison Fire Department, Glen Carbon Fire Department and numerous other police, fire, and ems agencies. Additionally, several heavy equipment operators are assisting. This is an active search and recovery scene and additional information will be made available as it become available.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Edwardsville Fire Department is leading the response to a mass casualty incident at an Amazon warehouse on Gateway Commerce Drive. More than two dozen emergency vehicles are on the scene for a rescue operation for those believed trapped inside. Witnesses on the scene believe it was a tornado that struck the building Friday evening, causing a partial collapse and then the call for help. More than 50 people could be trapped inside the building and the extent of injuries is unknown.
Meanwhile, to the west, a tornado touched down near Defiance, Missouri, near Highway 94 and Highway F causing serious damage to several homes and at least 3 injuries.
