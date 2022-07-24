The expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits are being extended until December 1 according to Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. The previous extension was set to end on July 31. As a result, expired driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits will remain valid until December 1. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.
White’s office expanded online renewals for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and continues to mail letters to eligible customers. Customers may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility for online renewal or to obtain their PIN.
White continues to encourage people to conduct other business online at www.ilsos.gov including obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.