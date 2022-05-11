Illinois residents behind on their rent or mortgage because of COVID-19 hardships have a deadline approaching to access taxpayer funded grants to pay their bills.
At the end of December 2021, more than 44,000 Illinois families were behind on their mortgage payments. For people who were impacted by COVID-19-related hardships, Illinois has $390 million in federal taxpayer funded grant money available to keep them from losing their homes. To get relief money, people need to act quickly to start the application process.
The window to submit applications for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance grants closes at midnight on May 31.
Amy Lee, director of communications for the Illinois Housing Development Authority, said Illinois has HUD-certified housing counselors available to guide people through the application process. Federal grant money – up to $30,000 per household – is available for people who were impacted by the pandemic and need to make mortgage payments, pay property taxes. Up to $25,000 is available to help pay rent. The program also helps with utility payments.
Once people fall behind on their housing payments, “things can snowball really fast,” Lee said. When a financial situation is spiraling downward, people become paralyzed. They ignore the calls from bill collectors.
“What we need folks to do is connect with us,” Lee told The Center Square. “We understand that there is pain out there. There is pain all over the state. We want people to raise a hand and say, ‘It’s been tough and I need some help.’ That’s what these programs are for.”
The $390 million for Illinois is from the Department of the Treasury as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“It’s federal money that came from Washington to help states,” Lee said.
Keeping people in their homes is better for everyone and more cost effective in the long run, Lee said.
“We are trying to capture as many homeowners that have fallen behind as possible,” she said.
More than 5,000 homeowners have already applied for mortgage relief and property tax assistance.
Illinois has set up the website Illinois Housing Help at IllinoisHousingHelp.org where people can find all kinds of resources. People who are delinquent on their mortgage payments or behind on their rent by 30 days or more can use the website to find a HUD housing counselor who can guide them through the grant application process, Lee said.
“They can provide technical assistance, language assistance–anything you need to help gather the documentation so that you can apply for the program,” she said.
Eligible homeowners cannot make more than 150% of the area median income. They must be behind in their mortgage payments by at least 30 days. The home must be their primary residence.
IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust announced the program on April 11.
"The next few weeks are critical for homeowners to become informed and collect the documents they need to apply,” she said in a statement.