The man who admitted to the killing of Edwardsville attorney Randy Gori will spend what will likely be the rest of his life in prison. 30-year-old Timothy Banowetz pled guilty in October to first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in the January 2020 crime at Gori’s Edwardsville home. He was sentenced Friday.
Banowetz killed Randy Gori inside his home and tied up Gori’s two sons during what police also called a break in and robbery. Authorities say Banowetz then stabbed Gori to death but fled the scene in Gori’s car when a woman approached the house. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine explains the reasons for taking the plea.
Speaking with members of the media following the plea, Haine shared explicit details of a note that was found on Banowetz detailing step-by-step instructions for carrying out the crime. He also noted Banowetz has shown no remorse for his actions. Banowetz was sentenced to 60 years in prison on the murder charge, and 10 years for the armed robbery charges.