Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
The President this week renewed his contention that major oil companies have benefited from higher prices without increasing production as much as they should, Davis tells The Big Z it’s absurd.
By that, he says there needs to be more GOP representation in the House and Senate. Davis in in the midst of a re-election campaign that will see him face fellow Republican Mary Miller in the June 28th Primary Election.