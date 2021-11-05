U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) recently announced the Employer Participation in Repayment Act. It allows employers to make tax-free student loan payments on behalf of their employees and is an attempt to tackle the student loan crisis.
He said under federal law employers can make tax-free student loan payments of up to $5,250 per year for each employee who holds an eligible student loan, lowering the payroll tax obligation for both employer and employees.
A Federal Reserve report indicates the average Illinoisan owes some $29,000 in student debt. Some 44 million Americans hold more than $1.6 trillion in student debt, according to recent data compiled by CNBC.