Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis has introduced the "Open Schools Act," which would give families up to 10-thousand dollars per student if their district closes due to COVID-19. He filed the legislation after Chicago Teachers Union members unilaterally walked off the job from in-person teaching last week and "abandoned" Chicago schoolkids.
The Taylorville Republican introduced the legislation wants American Rescue Plan funding to go to families who want their child to go to a different school if the district moves to remote learning.
Davis says he is “sick and tired” of educational institutions not using the science and data when it comes to the adverse impacts remote learning is having on children.