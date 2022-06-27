January 6.jpg

The January 6 Committee Hearings are on pause until early July, but that’s not stopping one member of congress from commenting on the goings-on in Washington, D.C. Taylorville Republican Rodney Davis says he was originally supposed to be a member of a bipartisan panel examining the information, but that never happened.

Davis tells The Big Z that’s because the Speaker of the House had other ideas.

Davis - Jan 6 1.mp3

There is allegedly some new information that will be discussed when the committee resumes in July, including recently turned over video footage of the attack from a British documentary filmmaker as well as interviews with former President Trump, his adult children, and former Vice President Mike Pence.   