The January 6 Committee Hearings are on pause until early July, but that’s not stopping one member of congress from commenting on the goings-on in Washington, D.C. Taylorville Republican Rodney Davis says he was originally supposed to be a member of a bipartisan panel examining the information, but that never happened.
Davis tells The Big Z that’s because the Speaker of the House had other ideas.
There is allegedly some new information that will be discussed when the committee resumes in July, including recently turned over video footage of the attack from a British documentary filmmaker as well as interviews with former President Trump, his adult children, and former Vice President Mike Pence.