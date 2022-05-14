As the next farm bill gets crafted in Washington D.C., U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) is concerned the discussion is off the mark. Davis says he has asked the advisory board to help craft the bill, as he is not a farmer, but the other side of the aisle seems more concerned with green energy initiatives.
He says it is his fear that if Democrats win the House in the midterm elections, the farm bill discussion points will be focused on climate change and environmental issues.
He says the farm bill needs to be crafted with the help of farmers and consider things like rising input costs and what risk management practices are working and can remain in place. Davis a member of the U.S. House Ag Committee.