Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) is announcing a bid for re-election.
Davis represents the 13th Congressional District in Illinois. With the newly drawn maps, he will now attempt to win the seat in the new 15th district.
Davis talked about what he would like voters to know.
Davis has been a member of Congress since 2012, but there had been speculation that he might seek the GOP nomination for Illinois governor. Davis says he really enjoys his job, and now has a chance to fight back against Democrat control in the White House, House, and Senate.