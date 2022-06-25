Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's call to bring lawmakers back to Springfield to address reproductive rights in the state is being met with harsh words by at least one Republican State Representative. C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville says there is no reason to call the House and Senate back to the capital.
He also notes the financial challenges citizens of the state are dealing with, suggesting that a special session is a waste of money. Illinois' abortion laws won't be impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to put the issue back up to individual states. While some states have trigger laws restricting the procedure if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Illinois has codified access, including ending parental notification for minors seeking abortions.