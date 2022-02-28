It won’t be long until the various farmers’ markets start to open up around the Riverbend. The Bethalto Village Board recently approved the dates for their village’s markets, which are held in Central Park from June to October.
Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost tells The Big Z the market has been very popular.
The markets will run from 9am-1pm June 5 - October 9. Bost says if you would like to become a vendor at the market, feel free to call the village for more information. That number is 377-8051. You can also message the Spirit organization through its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BethaltoSpirit/