Saying the state’s new subcircuit law is unconstitutional and violates over 100 years of history in Madison County, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine now has a date set to argue against the new law. Haine will appear in the 4th Appellate District on June 22 as he appeals the law that passed earlier this year created judicial subcircuits in Madison County and modified the subcircuits in Cook County.
Madison County is joined on this appeal by all plaintiffs, Christina Wiley, Daniel McConchie, and Judges Amy Sholar and Christopher Threlkeld. The state law does not take effect around the rest of the state until the elections for 2024, but the one exception was Madison County which took effect for this year. Republican lawmakers, judges, and local officials blasted the law, calling it typical of Chicago Democrats and their supporters in Madison County. The law passed easily along party lines and was signed almost immediately by the governor. Republicans say it creates a judicial election system that favors subcircuits that are heavily Democrat and could potentially lock in judges for the next 10 years.