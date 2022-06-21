The Illinois Department of Labor is warning about the dangers of heat on the job, with the next week or so showing high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Some of the warning signs of heat-related illness such as heat stroke include excessive sweating, nausea or vomiting, a weak pulse, dizziness, and a temperature of 103 degrees or higher.
That, according to department Assistant Director Jason Keller.
Keller stresses that heat stroke can be life-threatening and should be treated as an emergency.