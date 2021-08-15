The St. Louis Dairy Council is working with school districts around the state to help promote dairy as students are returning to class — some for the first time in over a year. The organization is working with more than 3,000 partners around Illinois.
Monica Nyman, senior nutrition educator with the St. Louis Dairy Council, said the Dollars for Dairy program promotes student health with balanced, nutritious meals.
Every October there is a farm-to-school promotion. This year it’s called Kids with Cartons, a cafeteria promotion to highlight milk as the original local food. Some other schools are offering yogurt parfaits and dairy-stocked vending machines. Through the program, schools can apply for reimbursement on equipment or promotion that highlights dairy in school lunches. An application can be found on the St. Louis Dairy Council website, https://www.stldairycouncil.org/