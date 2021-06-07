The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on Illinois 143 between Kiowa and Wyandotte streets in Edwardsville beginning today (June 7) through Friday June 11, weather permitting, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.
These restrictions are necessary for preliminary construction activities to replace the culvert under Illinois 143 at Wyandotte Street. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will be performing the work. Traffic control signage will be utilized during this work.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.