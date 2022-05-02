With energy prices this summer expected to skyrocket, a spokesman for the Citizen’s Utility Board is offering some tips to help soften the blow. Due to several factors across the globe affecting supply and demand, Ameren Illinois has cautioned prices for the average customer may increase in the neighborhood of $48 per month.
And that may be more than some households can bear, according to Jim Chilsen. He tells The Big Z they have some tips available at cubhelpcenter.com.
Chilsen offers some tips for reducing your costs.
He reminds this will be a health and safety issue for many, and urges you to check in on your family, friends, and neighbors.