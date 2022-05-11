The Citizen’s Utility Board is hosting a pair of live seminars tonight and tomorrow to help guide you through the process of applying for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The deadline to apply for LIHEAP is May 31. Energy prices this summer expected to skyrocket, according to most industry experts.
Ameren Illinois has cautioned prices for the average customer may increase in the neighborhood of $48 per month. CUB spokesman Jim Chilsen tells The Big Z they have some tips available at cubhelpcenter.com.
Tonight’s virtual seminar begins at 6pm and will be held in English. Tomorrow night is the Spanish-speaking version, also at 6pm. The presentations, by CUB and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), will be held in English and Spanish and will be followed by a live Q&A with experts from both organizations.
• Wednesday, May 11, 2022 6 p.m. (in English). Register here (https://tinyurl.com/dceo511) or watch live on CUB’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/cubillinois).
• Thursday, May 12, 2022 6 p.m. (in Spanish). Register here (https://tinyurl.com/dceo512) or watch live on CUB Espanol’s Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/cubespanol)