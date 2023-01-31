One of Illinois’ utility watchdogs is promising to study a new rate hike request by central and southern Illinois’ largest energy provider. Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for about $160 million on the natural gas side of the company and is asking for a four-year electric rate hike of about $435.6 million. It is not known yet what that would mean for the average household.
Citizens Utility Board spokesman Jim Chilsen tells The Big Z he is leery of the utility’s request.
The Illinois Commerce Commission will hold hearings and take comments over the next eight months or so before rendering a decision. If approved, new rates would take effect early next year.