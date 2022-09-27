Cruise ships will continue to dock in Alton for the foreseeable future, and the head of the local tourism bureau says there is plenty of potential for these cruises to generate more money for the city. Viking Cruises are the newest player on the Alton riverfront, and a recent conversation with its management brought back to light the desire for lodging close to the river.
Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President/CEO Cory Jobe tells The Big Z specifically mentioned was the desire for a downtown hotel.
There have been several attempts to bring a hotel to downtown. At one point several years ago, there was talk of repurposing the Grand Theater and surrounding areas to put one there. The most recent proposal had the former lumber company property on Henry Street near the casino parking lot transformed into a hotel.