In an effort to stabilize manufacturing economies statewide, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) has introduced legislation requiring state agencies to use goods, products and materials made in Illinois and the United States before outsourcing.
“Supporting local businesses is one of the best strategies we can adopt to help our economy recover from the pandemic,” Crowe said. “With so many families and industries struggling here at home, Illinois agencies must look local before supporting businesses overseas.”
The plan would require procuring agencies to give preference to products manufactured in Illinois when they are within 12 percent of the cost of internationally produced goods. The language also mandates when a tie occurs, the bidder who can guarantee products will be manufactured in Illinois will receive preference.
“Workforce development in Illinois depends on the success of our manufacturing businesses,” Crowe said. “By prioritizing products made in Illinois and America, we’re working to stabilize our economic future for years to come.”
The measure awaits action by the Senate Executive Committee.