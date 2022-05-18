Illinois Senator Rachelle Crowe of Glen Carbon has been named the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. The U.S. Senate voted unanimously to approve her appointment in a vote on Tuesday night. Crowe has served in the Illinois Senate since 2019 representing the 56th District.
From 2006 to 2018, she served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office in the Violent Crimes, General Felony and Juvenile Abuse units. Prior to that she served in private practice. Crowe defeated Hal Patton in 2018 to win the Illinois Senate Seat once held by Senator Bill Haine. She is the first U.S. Attorney to be confirmed for the southern district in seven years.