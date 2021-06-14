To encourage children to keep their reading skills sharp over the summer, state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is launching a Summer Reading Club for students who live in the 56th Senate District.
“Reading encourages children to develop a lifelong interest in books while maintaining reading skills as they transition into the next grade level,” Crowe said. “Reading keeps young minds active, and I’m excited to incentivize students to stay engaged throughout the summer.”
Studies indicate that 2 months of reading skills and 2 ½ months of math skills are lost over a single summer.
The Summer Book Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books and return the form to Crowe’s office by Aug. 13. Everyone who completes the summer reading club will receive a gift card to a local small business and certificate.
To receive a book club form, visit www.SenatorCrowe.com to download and print the form. Parents can also call her office at (618) 251-9840 to request a copy by mail. Crowe urges residents to call her office with any additional questions.