To enhance the state’s workforce by improving high school job-training programs, the Illinois State Board of Education has awarded 10 regional entities with Career and Technical Education (CTE) Education Career Pathways Grants, and state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is thrilled to see the Madison County Career and Technical Education System selected as a recipient.
“These grants will help schools recruit and support future educators in the Career and Technical Education field by providing them with hands-on learning opportunities, mentorships and experiences to benefit their futures,” Crowe said. “Madison County is home to a robust number of companies in the CTE industry, and it’s important for educators to reflect the diversity of students within our school system.”
The Madison County Career and Technical Education System has received $84,839 to recruit and support future educators at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Highland High School, Southwestern High School in Piasa and Triad High School in Troy.
The CTE Education Career Pathways Grants were awarded to 62 schools and vocational centers across the state, totaling almost $2 million. Currently, only 18 percent of teachers identify as people of color. These grants are intended to help increase diversity within the CTE teaching profession in Illinois.
Applicants to the CTE Education Pathways Grant program had to submit implementation plans outlining their strategies to recruit underrepresented students into education careers. The grant also requires a partnership between grantees and institutions of higher education to ensure students can earn dual credit or other certifications while still in high school.
“For students who want to pursue careers in CTE after graduation, this grant serves as an effective tool to place qualified, committed teachers in their classrooms,” Crowe said. “CTE includes everything from health sciences to manufacturing, and for students to get the most out of this path, it is important we have skilled educators.”
For a full list of the grant recipients, visit the ISBE website.