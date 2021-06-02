The Illinois Senate has approved a plan led by state Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) to create a state task force designed to review and address discrepancies in laws regarding child physical and sexual abuse.
“In my background as a prosecutor, I have witnessed the effects of abuse on sexual assault survivors, particularly children,” Crowe said. “By creating a task force with the common goal to improve the state’s handling of these incidents, we can defend our children as they undergo tremendous trauma.”
To address concerns in the medical response to child abuse, the Child Sexual and Physical Abuse Task Force will investigate, assess and make recommendations on the Sexual Assault Survivors Emergency Treatment Act.
In partnership with the Madison County Children’s Advocacy Center, the task force will study the current law concerning pediatrics and dealing with children who endure sexual and physical abuse. The task force will also ensure child development and medical needs are addressed in the medical response to child sexual abuse.
Doctors, advocacy groups and medical associations will be invited to contribute to the group’s recommendations.
“I have worked closely with the Child Advocacy Center in Madison County for years, and I believe creating a unified task force to recommend treatment solutions will benefit abused children statewide,” Crowe said. “I proudly stood for survivors as a prosecutor, and I plan to continue advocating for their interests as a lawmaker.”
Senate Resolution 58 was adopted by the Senate on Monday.