State Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is announcing school districts in the 56th District will receive an estimated $83.1 million in additional funding to help address the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Teachers, students, parents and administrators have worked tirelessly during the pandemic to maintain a safe, beneficial learning environment,” Crowe said. “These local investments will work to ensure our school system is on the road to recovery, now that an end to the pandemic is in sight.”
The funding comes as part of the most recent federal COVID-19 relief packages. Schools, students and parents have overcome challenges that no one could have imagined before the pandemic began, including remote and hybrid learning, digital connection issues, new processes for receiving state and federal aid that normally flow through schools, and more.
Local school districts are set to receive the following amounts:
- Roxana Community Unit School District 1: $7,113,839
- Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7: $6,577,709
- Bethalto Community Unit School District 8: $6,372,110
- Collinsville Community Unit School District 10: $21,336,668
- Alton Community Unit School District 11: $30,730,307
- East Alton School District 13: $4,174,821
- East Alton-Wood River Community High School District 14: $2,199,552
- Wood River-Hartford ESD 15: $2,819,674
- Central School District 104: $1,783,785
The majority of the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, which gives local schools a great deal of flexibility in how they can use the money over the next 3 ½ years. At least 20 percent of the funding must be used to address learning loss, but beyond that, school districts can use the money to address many different issues and costs. For example, it can be used to better equip schools for safe learning, to prevent layoffs, to address students’ social and emotional needs, to fund summer programs, or to ensure all students have access to reliable Wi-Fi and technology.
The State Board of Education, in collaboration with other state agencies that address education, has produced a guide for local school districts to help them decide how to best use their resources. While the guide and other state-sponsored services are completely voluntary, the state aims to support local districts during this difficult time.
“Our personal sacrifices have saved lives,” Crowe said. “When our school districts receive these funds, I hope they will invest in protecting their most at-risk students, remembering emotional and mental concerns will remain after the pandemic is eradicated.”
In total, Illinois received nearly $7 billion to support local school districts.