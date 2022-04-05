This is the final week of the spring legislative session with some big issues still on the table. State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) joined with other Illinois Senate Democrats to unveil a legislative package she says is aimed at supporting law enforcement officers and improving the state’s criminal justice system.
She and her cohorts unveiled the plan on Monday.
The bill requires a county sheriffs’ salary to equal at least 80% of the county’s state’s attorney’s salary. There are several other bills included in this package:
House Bill 3863 creates the Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention Fund to support departments through the hiring and training processes and help retention strategies.
House Bill 4608 allows for video retention for evidentiary value and allows grant funds to be used for data storage costs for body cameras.
House Bill 4364 creates the Fund Mental Health and Substance Use Prevention Fund to allow the Department of Human Services to offer grants and programs in county jails for incarcerated individuals or people who have been recently discharged.
House Bill 3893 extends a sunset date to allow investigators to continue recording conversations for qualified sex and drug offenses from Jan. 1, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2027.
The Senate is scheduled to adjourn April 8.