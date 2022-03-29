Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting an open house this evening for current and potential students to experience what the program director calls the “dynamic” world of criminal justice. In addition to general information about the program, there will be a panel of criminal justice professionals that includes representatives from law enforcement, corrections, juvenile, and department of social services that will give their insights and answer questions.
Criminal Justice Program Coordinator Jessica Noble tells The Big Z the information provided may help you decide upon a career.
The open house will be held from 6 – 8pm tonight in Haskell Hall on L&C’s Godfrey Campus, and registration is not necessary. For more information on the event, or about L&C’s Criminal Justice program, contact Noble at jbnelson@lc.edu. Information can also be found at www.lc.edu/program/criminaljustice.