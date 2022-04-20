Midwest Members Credit Union in Wood River has received word it has been ranked 35th among the top 100 credit unions in the country and one of only 7 recognized in Illinois. The ranking comes from the 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking.
Midwest Members Credit Union is the only credit union from southern Illinois on the list, as Lou Bicanic, President and CEO of the credit union tells The Big Z.
The ranking assesses the performance of community banks and nearly 5,000 credit unions across the nation.