A credit agency says Illinois is making fiscally sound decisions but is still dealing with a dark cloud overhead with pension liabilities.
Fitch Ratings reports like many states, Illinois benefited from the broad national economic recovery thanks mainly to the trillions in federal economic stimulus.
“We have a positive outlook which indicates if the current trends continue we expect we could upgrade the ratings, but there are definitely challenges that Illinois faces that are significant,” said Eric Kim, Fitch’s head of state government ratings and lead analyst for Illinois.
The report said Illinois is painstakingly building towards a return to the state’s pre-pandemic rating, which according to Kim, was not ideal.
“Those concerns are really driven by the fact that Illinois was already at the low end for states from Fitch’s perspective in terms of their fiscal resilience,” said Kim. “There really was not much left in the tool box for the state at the start of the pandemic.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed contributing an additional $500 million above what actuaries have said is needed for the state’s retirement systems for fiscal year 2023. The total amount taxpayers will be on the hook for could be more than $10 billion. The amount, which would be contributed directly to the state’s Pension Stabilization Fund, is pending approval by the General Assembly.
Despite the budget requiring annual pension system contributions to reach 90% funded by 2045, Kim said the amount is inadequate to fully address the state’s pension burden, and the contribution demands will grow over time if the state continues to underfund the systems.
According to Bloomberg, Illinois lawmakers are considering selling $1 billion of debt to pay for pension buyouts. The bipartisan effort is aimed at reducing “the worst-rated state’s massive unfunded liability for its retirement systems.”
A bill introduced by State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would approve borrowing to extend a buyout option for many employees of the state and university and school systems.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza recently asked the credit ratings agencies to upgrade Illinois’ subpar status. S&P Global has the state at BBB. Moody’s has the state at Baa2. Both are upgrades from last year. Fitch has Illinois at a BBB rating.
Pension challenges aside, Kim said Illinois’ fiscal decision making has improved of late.
“Continuing more normal fiscal decision making process, including on-time budgets that address fiscal challenges primarily with sustainable measures, could support positive rating action,” said Kim.