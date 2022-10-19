A fatal crash in West Alton on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of one man, injured three others, and forced drivers to find alternate routes into Illinois for several hours. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a driver ran a red light at Highway 67 northbound at Richard Drive and struck a car driven by 82-year-old George Redenius of Staunton, who later died of his injuries.
The police report says 25-year-old Shawn Millfelt of St. Charles was driving a flatbed trailer truck transporting two postal delivery trucks northbound on 67 when it ran the red light just before 1:30pm. That truck hit the passenger car driven by the victim as it was driving eastbound across the northbound lanes. The car was pushed into a westbound pickup truck that was crossing at the same time. The car ended up in the center median, while the other two vehicles came to a stop near the right side of the road. Redenius was airlifted from the scene and died a few hours later at the hospital. The two people in the pickup, 25-year-old Phoenix Heern and 26-year-old Jordan Bryant, both of Alton, and Millfelt all suffered minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Police closed the intersection for several hours along with a stretch of northbound 67 all the way to the Clark Bridge. Drivers either took Red School Road through West Alton to Riverlands Way to get to Alton or used Interstate 270 to get to Illinois.