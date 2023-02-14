December 6 was the day a crane operator’s life changed forever. Brent McKinnon of Carlyle was operating the machinery at the Wood River Refinery when it overturned, killing another man on the job site. McKinnon is on the road to recovery, having sustained serious injuries.
Most of the injuries were to his right extremities, and he says there was some question if doctors would be able to save his right leg. They have after several surgeries. He also suffered a concussion, knee injuries, and two fractures in his lower back. McKinnon tells The Big Z he still has a long road ahead.
McKinnon will be the guest of honor at a fundraiser in a little less than a month. A Chicken & Beer Dance will be held March 4 at the Madison County Expo Hall in Highland. It’s called “Track ‘n to Recovery” as McKinnon is a racer on the local dirt late model racing circuit. You can get full details about the fundraiser at https://www.facebook.com/BrentMcKinnon26
You can listen to the full interview here: