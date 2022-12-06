One person is dead and another injured after an accident this morning at the Wood River Refinery. According to information from a refinery spokesperson, the accident happened at around 10:45am when Melissa Erker tells The Big Z a crane overturned inside the refinery.
She goes on to say that the safety of their people, the community and the environment are of utmost importance to the company, and these priorities will guide their efforts as they investigate the cause of the incident. She goes on to express deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased individual. The names of the those involved are being withheld until their respective families are notified. Erker says the refinery continues to operate.