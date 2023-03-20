There’s a first aid and CPR training certification class coming up later this month at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.
It’s on the evening of Thursday March 30th from 5:30 until 8:00. The registration deadline is Monday, March 27th.
Susie Sweetman is a CPR instructor for OSF Saint Anthony’s:
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, about 9 in 10 people who have cardiac arrest outside a hospital do not survive. But, CPR can help improve those odds. If performed within the first few minutes, CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.
If you have questions about the upcoming training or wish to register for it, you can e-mail Susie Sweetman: susiesweetman22@gmail.com or call 618-920-6816.
The cost of the class is $65.