The COVID-19 vaccine has now been available for one year in Illinois. Wednesday was the anniversary of that milestone. Healthcare workers were the first to receive the shot back in December of last year, and since then, more than 18 million doses have been administered.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says there are still plenty of people who need to be vaccinated.
On average, more than 67,000 doses are administered each day and 63% of the Illinois population is now fully vaccinated.