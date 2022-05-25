Health officials are still asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise around Madison County. Whether you’ve not been vaccinated or are eligible for a second booster shot, the head of the Madison County Health Department says there is plenty of vaccine available.
Health experts around the world say although not everyone is getting sick, we have all been exposed to the virus. Madison County Health Department Executive Director Toni Corona tells The Big Z just last week the county was upgraded to a community level of "medium."
The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending the booster for people over the age of 50 and those with weak immune systems. Corona says vaccines are readily available at most retail pharmacies and at the health department, and reminds they are still free of charge. To contact the Madison County Health Department, call 618-692-8954 or follow the link at this story at Advantagenews.com.