No two cases of COVID are alike, so it may not come as a surprise that some people are experiencing hair loss with their particular case. According to a doctor with OSF HealthCare, it’s not a symptom of COVID, but rather a reaction to the stress of having COVID.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, hair shedding happens when more hairs than normal enter the shedding phase of the hair growth lifecycle at the same time. Dr. Mirza Ali Khan, a family practice physician at OSF HealthCare explains:
This hair shedding usually happens about three months after a stressful event, such as divorce, a death in the family, or COVID. Dr. Khan says it could take another three to six months before it begins to grow back. Exercising and adding vitamins that help with hair and nails such as Zinc and Vitamin B complex to your daily routine may help, according to Dr. Khan.