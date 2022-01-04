COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high in Illinois. As of Sunday night, close to 6,300 Illinois COVID patients were in the hospital. That's even higher than the hospitalization rate seen before vaccines were available.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the healthcare system is overloaded.
Dr. Ezike says about 90% of COVID patients in the hospital have not been vaccinated. She is renewing her call to get the shots, get tested if you may have been exposed or have symptoms, avoid crowds, and wear a mask.