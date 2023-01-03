State health officials remain concerned over the number of cases of COVID-19 combined with annual flu numbers and a rise in cases of RSV in Illinois. Masking is still being strongly encouraged while indoors and wearing one that is of higher medical quality than just a simple cloth face covering in recommended.
The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a statement saying they were pleased that the number of counties with an elevated risk of COVID-19 were down, and only five counties were at high risk. They continue to encourage everyone to pay attention to their own health and stay home if sick, practice good hand hygiene, and wear a mask if going indoors, especially if you are already immunocompromised. IDPH Infectious disease chief Heidi Clark says it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine or a booster for COVID-19:
Contact your physician if you have lingering symptoms like a high fever, persistent cough, or other issues that don’t respond to over-the-counter medications.